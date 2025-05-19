Dehradun: 17 arrested for using Bluetooth devices in recruitment exams

Dehradun: The Dehradun police have arrested 17 candidates for allegedly using Bluetooth devices to cheat during the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti lab attendant and junior secretariat assistant recruitment examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a police official said. Police said they arrested 17 accused people from two different examination centres following a tip off.

Police arrested them from two different examination centres following a tip off.

Three separate first information reports (FIRs) have been registered at Patel Nagar and Dalanwala police stations in Dehradun against the accused.

According to police, the accused were being questioned about where they acquired the Bluetooth devices to cheat in the exam.

Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajai Singh said, “The accused candidates were found in possession of Bluetooth devices in their shoes and other personal belongings.”

“We are questioning the accused who supplied them these Bluetooth devices,” he said.

At the Patel Nagar police station two separate FIRs were registered under sections 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy), 318 (4) (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the BNS on the complaint of Pankaj Nautiyal, centre superintendent and principal of Social Baluni Public School. He in his complaint said that on May 18, two separate competitive examinations were conducted at the school in two different shifts. During the first shift, for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti junior secretariat assistant, an electronic device was recovered from a candidate, which had been hidden in his shoe.

In the second shift, for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti lab attendant exam, seven candidates were caught with electronic devices. These devices were allegedly brought into the examination centre with the intention of using them for cheating during the exam, he said in the complaint.

Police arrested eight candidates from this centre. They were identified as Saurabh Yadav, a resident of UP, Aman, a resident of Haryana, Robin, a resident of UP, Akshay Mann, a resident of UP, Neeraj Mann, a resident of UP, Mohit Kumar, a resident of Haryana, Ankush, a resident of Haryana, Manish, a resident of UP.

At Dalanwala police station, the FIR was registered under sections 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy), 318 (4) (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the BNS on the complaint of RS Bisht, centre superintendent of Doon International School.

He in his complaint alleged that on May 18, two separate competitive examinations were conducted at the school in two different shifts

“During the second shift, for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti lab attendant examination, nine candidates were caught with suspicious electronic devices, which they had allegedly brought into the examination centre with the intent of using them for cheating during the exam,” he said.

The accused arrested from this centre were identified as Madnala Pawan, a resident of Andhra Pradesh. Rakesh, Ankur Grewal, residents of Haryana, Illumala Venketesh, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, Sahil, Kapil, Akhil, Vishal, Jyoti, residents of Bhiwani.