Delhi man marries woman who accused him of rape, kills her after 6 months: Cop

HALDWANI: A Delhi man, who married a woman in December 2020 after she accused him of rape, has been arrested on charges of murdering her, police said on Monday evening after the accused led them to the spot along the Nainital-Haldwani highway where he allegedly dumped the body.

Sub-inspector Narendra Singh, who led a team of Delhi Police officers to Nainital, said “the woman had earlier accused Rajesh of rape who was arrested and sent to jail. Rajesh was released from jail after filing an affidavit that he will marry Babita... Both got married in December 2020”, he said.

But last month, the woman, Babita’s family reported her missing.

She went missing on June 11 and her parents filed a missing complaint in Delhi’s Dwarka police station on June 15, said Vijay Mehta, the officer-in-charge of Tallital police station in Nainital.

The Nainital connection to her disappearance emerged when the police checked her phone records to trace her movement. The last location that the police could find was on June 12, 2021 when the phone was near Hanumangarh temple in Nainital,” said Vijay Mehta, officer-in-charge of Nainital district’s Tallital police station.

Mehta said when the police checked the location of her husband’s phone around the same time, they found he was also in the same area of Nainital.

Rajesh initially denied having to do anything with his wife’s disappearance but eventually, according to police, came around.

Mehta alleged that during interrogation, Rajesh claimed he decided to kill his wife because she and her mother “harassed”.

According to the police, Rajesh convinced his wife to come along to Udham Singh Nagar on the pretext that he needed to check on his mother, and from there, they reached Nainital.

On June 12, shortly after leaving Nainital, he switched off his wife’s phone. “About 13 km from Nainital, he expressed his desire to have a physical relationship with his wife at a secluded place. He took her to a cave. After having sex, he strangled his wife,” Mehta said, citing the investigation by the Delhi Police.

“Police have arrested Rajesh, originally a resident of Udham Singh Nagar, but settled in Delhi now. A case has been registered against him under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence),” he added.