Disproportionate assets: Vigilance to submit charge sheet against IAS officer
The Uttarakhand vigilance department on Wednesday said that it will soon file a charge sheet against retired IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case.
“As the charge sheet in such cases ought to be filed within 60 days, we will file it soon. First, it will go to the state government, which will then send it to the central government for approval before submission in the court,” Amit Sinha, director of the state vigilance department, said, adding that if the charge sheet is not submitted within the stipulated period, it may benefit the accused.
The vigilance department on June 23 arrested Yadav, who was then serving as an additional secretary in the Uttarakhand government, a day after the government suspended him.
“We have gathered sufficient evidence, including what our teams collected from Lucknow and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to support the allegations against Yadav in the case,” Sinha said.
However, he said Yadav’s wife was not cooperating with the investigation, and that action against her will be taken.
“In our preliminary investigation, we found that he has disproportionate assets of over 522%. As a result, we sought permission from the government to start an investigation. When we got permission in April this year, we raided his properties in Dehradun, Lucknow, and Ghazipur, during which we found several documents and evidence regarding corruption by Yadav,” Sinha after the arrest in June.
The vigilance department began the investigation following a complaint by a Lucknow-based person, leading to raids at multiple locations in Lucknow, Dehradun, and Ghazipur.
Interestingly, Yadav served in the Uttar Pradesh government four years ago before returning to Uttarakhand in 2019.
Chana vendor duped by frauds posing as army officers
Mumbai A 45-year-old vendor, who sells chana in a stall outside Breach Candy Hospital on the Bhulabhai Desai road at Cumballa Hill, was cheated to the tune of ₹16,400 by frauds posing as army officers. The vendor, Ravindra Achhelal Pal, a resident of Banganga tank locality, informed the Malabar Hill police that on July 25 he got a call from a person named Rahul, who claimed to be the purchase officer of the Indian Army.
8-year-old dies after pesticide fumes in Bengaluru, parents in hospital: Report
An eight-year old-girl, identified as Ahana, died after suspected pesticide poisoning in Vasant Nagar, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, while Ahana's parents, Vinod Kumar and Nisha, are still being treated at a private hospital. The incident happened after their rented house was sprayed with pesticides for pest control. The family had hence relocated to their home in Kerala for the period. However, they came back earlier than planned on Monday. Neighbours rushed in to find Ahana unconscious.
Hire trained guards to ensure smooth flow of traffic, Lucknow DM tells schools
LUCKNOW The district administration on Wednesday asked schools to hire trained guards for smooth flow of traffic during peak hours and to ensure that no vehicles are parked outside the institutions at the time when they get over. On Wednesday, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar inspected the area around La Martiniere Girls' College to assess the traffic situation. The DM held a meeting with the school management and directed authorities to hire trained guards to man traffic.
42 prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Haridwar jail
Forty-two prisoners in Haridwar jail have been tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Wednesday. On July 28 and 29, prisoners in the district prison were tested for Hepatitis B and simultaneously Covid-19 RT-PCR test was also conducted. According to the district health officials, the Covid-19 test results were received from the laboratory on Tuesday evening while all 42 prisoner who tested positive were asymptomatic.
24-year-old dies after touching overhead wire of local train
Mumbai: A 24-year-old man, travelling on the roof of a local train, succumbed to severe burn injuries on Tuesday after hKhan, a resident of Sewreetouched the overhead wire. The incident took place on Monday at Chunabhatti railway station. Since the man's wallet and clothes were charred, he was unidentified until Wednesday. At 5.45pm on Monday after the incident was reported, the train was halted and the power supply was disconnected so that the victim could be rescued.
