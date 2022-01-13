FIR against BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for birthday event in Rishikesh

HARIDWAR: A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Unnao parliamentarian Sakshi Maharaj, 66, for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions during a function organised in Rishikesh to celebrate his birthday in violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

More than 100 people were present at the event held at Shri Bhagwan Bhawan ashram in Rishikesh, many of them without face masks and in violation of social distancing norms, officials said.

Rishikesh city police station chief Ravi Saini said the case was registered against Sakshi Maharaj, ashram manager Mahesh Mishra, Amitesh Singh and 47 other people for violation of Covid guidelines under relevant sections of Disaster Management Act and Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The FIR was filed on the directions of Rishikesh assembly returning officer Apurva Pandey. “We are further seeking details, video footage to identify the (other) people present at the function,” Ravi Saini said.

After the cake cutting event at the ashram, Sakshi Maharaj spoke against the action being taken against seers who addressed last month’s Dharma Sansad.

“Sanatan Dharma preaches communal and global harmony which seers adhere to. If some seer expresses concern over Sanatan Dharma being targeted, then it doesn’t mean they are against a certain religion or community,” Sakshi Maharaj said.

He has not commented about the FIR filed against him and others for the birthday event.

Shri Parshuram Akhada convenor Pandit Adheer Kaushik said the practice of filing cases against seers in recent times was a deliberate attempt to malign the image of seers and weaken the Sanatan Dharma.

Referring to the case filed for the police for Sakhi Maharaj’s birthday celebrations, Kaushik insisted that it was a spiritual event and not a political gathering.

“The election code of conduct is in effect but Sakshi Maharaj was observing his birthday function at an ashram and it was in no way a political event…. We warn that saints will take the agitational route if similar action is taken against seers,” Kaushik said.

Uttarakhand Congress vice president Dhirendra Pratap said everyone including politicians should take utmost care to ensure that the model code of conduct is adhered to and comply with Covid guidelines.