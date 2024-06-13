 Fire in Uttarakhand’s Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary kills 4 forest dept staffers, 4 injured - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire in Uttarakhand’s Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary kills 4 forest dept staffers, 4 injured

ByNeeraj Santoshi
Jun 13, 2024 09:47 PM IST

Conservator of Forests (North Kumaon Circle) Koko Rose said the four people died when they were trying to douse the fire

DEHRADUN: Four Uttarakhand forest department staffers died and four others were injured when the team was caught up in a raging forest fire in Almora district’s Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary.

(X/Nishant68260070)
(X/Nishant68260070)

Conservator of Forests (North Kumaon Circle) Koko Rose said the four people died when they were trying to douse the fire. Four others who received burn injuries were initially shifted to a nearby hospital.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has announced an ex-gratia of 10 lakh for the next of kin of the dead, later ordered officials to airlift the injured to the Haldwani base hospital for better treatment.

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, special secretary to the chief minister, said the incident took place at about 3:30pm in the Civil Soyam Forest Division of Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary.

The four dead were identified as Dewan Ram (35), Karan Arya( 21), Trilok Mehta (56), who were employees of the forest department, and Puran Mehra (52), a Prantiya Rakshak Dal jawan.

Uttarakhand has reported 1,213 forest fire incidents after November 1 till Wednesday evening as compared to 663 incidents reported during the corresponding period last year, said Nishant Verma, Uttarakhand’s additional principal chief conservator of forests and state nodal officer for forest fires.

On Wednesday, the state reported 7 forest fire incidents, including 4 in Garhwal, 1 in Kumaon and 1 in the wildlife administrative area. Over 13 hectares of forest land were damaged in the seven fires.

“Of 1653 hectares of forest land damaged in forest fires this year, 687 hectares have been damaged in Garhwal region, 833 hectares in Kumaon region and 132 hectares in wildlife administrative regions,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Dehradun / Fire in Uttarakhand’s Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary kills 4 forest dept staffers, 4 injured
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On