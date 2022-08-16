Haridwar man opposes sale of eggs in prohibited area, BJP worker, son attack him

DEHRADUN: The Haridwar Police have booked a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and his son for attempted murder after a 27-year-old man complained that he was beaten with sticks and a screwdriver for opposing the sale of eggs by the shopkeeper, police said.

Police booked Dinesh Kalra and his son Devansh under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Akshay Tripathi, the complainant, told the police that he went to “Mowgli Confectioners” in Kankhal to buy some items at about 10:30pm on August 13 when he spotted the owner selling eggs to a customer.

Sale of meat, fish and eggs are banned in Haridwar. In 2004, the Supreme Court upheld the Uttarakhand government’s move to make holy towns Haridwar, Rishikesh and Muni Ki Reti free from non-vegetarian food.

Police said, according to Tripathi, when he objected to the sale of eggs in the area, Dinesh Kalra allegedly got into an argument with him and started hurling abuses at him. Then, Kalra and his son allegedly attacked the complainant with sticks and a screwdriver. Tripathi said his uncle, who was passing by, intervened but he was also attacked.

Mukesh Chauhan, station house officer at Kankhal police station, said they have registered a case against the father-son duo on the basis of a medical examination. He said they were yet to arrest the accused.

“The sale of eggs is prohibited in the area. However, it’s a matter of investigation whether they were selling the eggs or not,” Chauhan said.

In February before the assembly elections, the police allegedly recovered 24 liquor cartons from the same BJP worker’s house. Kalra and four others were booked under the Excise Act after the seizure.