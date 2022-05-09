Harish Rawat’s son criticises leaders for failing youth. Says his father included

Rudrapur: Anand Rawat, the son of Congress leader Harish Rawat, has targeted political leaders, including his father, for failing to address issues related to youth in the state.

In a Facebook post, Anand Rawat said leaders in the state are only busy posting birthday wishes, greetings and condolence messages. He said ITI, polytechnic and software engineers of the state can achieve success in the world but how can it be possible “without the vision of our leaders”.

“Our leaders have set up 72 polytechnic colleges and 48 ITI and 20,000 skilled youths every year are being prepared for the jobs. These youth are getting ₹10,000 to ₹12000 as salary in industrial areas of the state. On the contrary, Kerala which has only 42 polytechnic colleges and 35 ITI, youth of that state receive a minimum of ₹22,000 as monthly salary.”

He said the Kerala government stresses on skill and communication development and provides employment in the international market. “In Canada, an ITI and polytechnic pass youth gets 46,800 dollars per year...,” he said.

“Our leaders of the state are busy posting birthday wishes, greeting and condolence messages on the social media. Whether my father Harish Rawat, Kishore Upadhayay, Vinod Kandari, Sumit Hridayesh, Ritu Khanduri and others are busy on such posts.”

Anand Rawat said his father was troubled with his thoughts and perhaps, he has always listened to him from the point of view of a political leader.

When contacted, Anand Rawat said, “I have not targeted any leader but expressed my concerns about policies of leaders and their thoughts with regard to the state. Our youth are our assets and have great potential but have no resources or exposure.

Our leaders should feel their sentiments and form some policies in their interest.”

The former Youth Congress state unit chief said, “Skill and communication are the main qualities for any youth for his or her exposure. PM (Narendra) Modi is heard because his high standard of communication skills.”

Asked, Harish Rawat said it was true that he has never consulted his son with seriousness. “The seriousness with which I should have consulted him, I didn’t do”.