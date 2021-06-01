Home / Cities / Dehradun News / IMA to hold passing out parade on June 12 without parents of cadets due to Covid-19 pandemic
Last year, for the first time in its history, the IMA held a passing out parade without parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
IMA to hold passing out parade on June 12 without parents of cadets due to Covid-19 pandemic

Lt Col Himani Pant, PRO, IMA said that the parents of the cadets will not be allowed to participate in the parade in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:49 PM IST

The passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun will be held on June 12.

Lt Col Himani Pant, PRO, IMA said that the parents of the cadets will not be allowed to participate in the parade in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, for the first time in its history, the IMA held a passing out parade without parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Monday reported 1,156 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the overall tally to 3,29,494. The state's Covid-19 toll reached 6,452.

