Impractical: Cong, experts on Gairsain as U'khand's new administrative division
- The declaration was made by the CM in his budgetary speech on March 4 under which the new division would comprise four districts.
Uttarakhand government's decision to declare the state summer capital of Gairsain as the third administrative division in the state after Garhwal and Kumaon has started receiving flak from the opposition and experts who have termed the move "needless and impractical."
The declaration was made by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in his budgetary speech on March 4 under which the new division would comprise four districts including Chamoli and Rudraprayag from Garhwal division and Almora and Bageshwar from Kumaon division out of total 13 districts in the state.
Senior Congress MLA Govind Singh Kunjwal raised the question on the decision on Friday during the speech in the house on the state budget.
Criticising the decision, he said, "The move was not only surprising but shocking as nobody had demanded it. It is a completely needless and useless decision as the new division is of no use to the common man."
Also read: Chamoli tragedy - Month later, rescue continues; experts say 'no lessons learnt'
He said, "The new division would host a divisional commissioner and a deputy inspector general of police. The common man hardly visits these two senior officers as most of their works are related to the district magistrate office or the office of the superintendent of police. Instead of a division, Gairsain should have been declared a new district."
The decision also didn't go down well with the experts.
State-based Padma Shri awardee and renowned historian Shekhar Pathak said the decision was "not needed at all."
"After declaring Gairsain as a new division, the government will now spend money on setting up of offices for the divisional commissioner and the DIG which is of no use to the residents of the place. Instead, if they should have made announcements for the development of the infrastructure which would have been more beneficial to the public," said Pathak.
Apart from the Opposition, members of the ruling party, including some cabinet ministers also expressed their unhappiness on the move, saying, "The CM didn't consult the Cabinet before making the declaration in the House which was shocking to us."
"This would have a major political impact, especially in the Kumaon division as Almora district is considered the cultural capital of Kumaon. But now after the district has been included in the new division, people there would be angry that it will no longer be in Kumaon," said the minister adding, "this would have major repercussions in the 2022 elections."
He said, "Similarly, the people of Pauri Garhwal district, which hosts the Garhwal division headquarters, would also be angry as the new division has snatched Rudraprayag and Chamoli from it. The people are already not happy that despite being the Garhwal division headquarters, the divisional commissioner sits in his camp office in Dehradun, and now the CM made this decision."
The government however refuted the criticism and said the decision would speed up the development of Gairsain as the summer capital.
"The new division would greatly help in the development of the summer capital which would put it in the state map with much more significance," said minister and government spokesperson Madan Kaushik.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP postpones Dhankar’s meeting in Yamunanagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli tragedy: Month later, rescue continues; experts say 'no lessons learnt'
- Several studies in the past month have said that the tragedy was because of man-made reasons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP holds emergency meeting amid speculation of leadership change in Uttarakhand
- It was speculated that several ministers were not consulted before declaring Gairsain as the third administrative division of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli floods: Rise in overall temp in 40 years could have led to rock collapse
- The report by Kathmandu-based ICIMOD, which was released on Friday, found that a crack had formed prior to the incident at the site where the rock detachment led to a rockslide from the Raunti peak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U'khand govt to provide maintenance to non-earning women in family disputes: CM
- The CM said, "There have been incidents of family disputes between couples that go to court during which women face issues with maintenance."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM presents ₹57,400 cr budget for FY22 with health, infra in focus
- The budget contains the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand which is essential to the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, Uttarakhand CM said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Relative rapes minor in Mussoorie, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man-eater leopard that killed 2 women shot dead in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
- Chief wildlife warden can declare any wild animal as a threat to human life and as such fit to be destroyed under the Wildlife Protection Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhadas, seers oppose Uttarakhand govt’s fresh Mahakumbh SoP on Covid-19
- The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad has termed the restrictions as 'stern measures'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'For green bonus compensation, Uttarakhand should request UNEP': Niti Aayog VC
- Uttarakhand government has been seeking Green Bonus as compensation for the conservation of its forests by not expanding the industrial development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not joining BJP': U'khand leader says she'll file case against rumour-mongers
- Indira Hridayesh, Uttarakhand leader of opposition, rubbished the rumours and said that she is in a very important position in Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teen gets online task to 'kill someone', goes missing after attacking woman
- The boy's link with the online platform came to light after police officials went through his mobile phone on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Uttarakhand, police to reward brides who say no to booze at their weddings
- The initiative, Bhuli (sister in Garhwali language) Kanyadan, is the brainchild of Devprayag station house officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to seek additional force from Uttar Pradesh for Mahakumbh security
- Three control rooms will also be made at three UP’s three districts of Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Saharanpur bordering Uttarakhand for effective sharing of information and intelligence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand civil judge used vehicle of accused for family trips, suspended
- The HC found that the civil judge had separated the criminal case in his court filed against the accused without there being any valid reason.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox