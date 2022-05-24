Leopard trapped by forest dept after death of woman burnt alive by villagers
DEHRADUN: A leopard caught in a cage kept by forest officials after a woman was killed on May 15 was burnt alive by angry villagers in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district on Tuesday.
Nityanand Pandey, conservator of forests Garhwal region said local forest officials had placed a cage in the area after a leopard killed a woman in Pauri’s Saplodi village.
“On Tuesday morning, the forest officials got information that a leopard had been caught in the cage. But by the time they reached there, the angry villagers had already burnt alive the caged leopard”, he said. The charred remains of the leopard were sent for post-mortem.
Pandey said a first information report (FIR) will be filed against the villagers after the autopsy report is received.
This is the second such incident in the district in nearly a decade. In March 2011, angry villagers poured kerosene on a leopard caught by forest officials because it had attacked 10 people.
In June 2018, villagers also set fire in a forest area of Bageshwar district after a 7-year-old boy was killed by a leopard.
Human deaths in leopard attacks account for nearly half of the total deaths due to wild animals in the state, according to data of the state forest department. Over 400 people have been killed in leopard attacks in the state since 2000.
In July last year, the Uttarakhand forest department released instructions for checking and dealing with the man-leopard conflict in the state. These included deployment of quick response teams in areas where leopard movement and attacks are reported. The instructions also ask officials to guide villagers on how to shield themselves from leopard attacks.
Mughal kings’ names painted on toilets in UP’s Jalaun, BJP leader booked
KANPUR District vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jalaun, Kapil Tomar, was booked after names of Mughal and other Muslim emperors were found painted on the walls of different public toilets in the district, said police. Tomar had allegedly hired a painter who wrote the names of Humayun, Akbar, Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb, Allauddin Khilji and others on the public toilets, stated the FIR. The painter, Anish Kumar, was arrested.
Five of a family killed in smash-up in Bulandshahr
MEERUT Five people of a family, including two children, died and six others were injured in a road smash-up in Bulandshahr district on Tuesday morning. They were on their way to Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. District magistrate of Bulandshahar Chandra Prakash Singh and SSP S K Singh visited the spot and monitored the rescue work. The bodies were sent for post mortem examination. The injured include Jaswant Singh, Damini, Sinki, Rinki, Harendra and Baby.
Weather turns pleasant in Lucknow, maximum temperature drops 9 degrees below normal
Weather in the state capital turned pleasant a day after rain as the maximum temperature dropped by 5.6 degrees Celsius in 24 hours. The day temperature on Tuesday stood at 30.2 degrees Celsius which was nine degrees below normal. It was 35.8 degrees on Monday. In fact day temperature across the state dropped below 40 degrees Celsius mark. Etawah remained hottest with maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius.
Lucknow University selects 50 students for student welfare scholarship
A total of 50 students have been selected for student welfare scholarships at Lucknow University, said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava. Congratulating the selected students in the programme organised on this occasion, vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said that in the direction of implementation of NEP 2020, Lucknow University has taken several steps for student welfare and their inclusive development in the last two years and 'Student Welfare Scholarship' is one of them.
Minor girl kidnapped from Bihar, gang-raped in Bahraich, rescued
A 15-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Khagariya area of Bihar on April 20 and sold to a man in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh who along with Dhani Ram's son gang raped her, was rescued on Sunday, police said. Senior superintendent of police Keshaw Kumar Chaudhri said the father-son duo was arrested on Monday and sent to jail while the girl has been sent to rehab centre.
