Let them appear for 2023 exam, Uttarkhand HC to CBSE on plea by 42 students

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand high court has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to allow 42 Class 12 students of a private school in Dehradun to appear for the board examinations in 2023 and grant provisional registration numbers to them.

Justice SK Mishra told CBSE to allow the 42 students to appear for the examination subject to final outcome of their petition, their lawyer Kartikeya Hari Gupta said.

Gupta said the 42 students were granted admission by a city school in class 12. The students submitted valid transfer certificates along with the class 11 mark sheet to the school in August 2022 at the time of admission. “The school also charged about ₹ 54,000 per student for admission and CBSE registration fees”, he said.

But when the students approached CBSE, they found that the school hadn’t deposited the due registration fees nor taken permission from CBSE for their admission.

“The students also complained to the Uttarakhand Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The commission conducted an inquiry and it was found that the school gave them admission in violation of CBSE procedure.

“For this alleged fraud, on December 16, an FIR was registered under IPC section 420 at Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun against the principal and the manager of the school”, he said

Gupta said the CBSE and the school management have been told to file counter affidavits within four weeks.