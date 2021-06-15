Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Man receives vaccination certificate without receiving jab, magisterial probe ordered
Man receives vaccination certificate without receiving jab, magisterial probe ordered

Dehradun district magistrate Ashish Srivastava on Monday ordered a magisterial inquiry into an incident wherein a man from the city received the Covid-19 vaccination certificate without receiving the jab, officials said
By HT Correspondent
Dehradun district magistrate Ashish Srivastava on Monday ordered a magisterial inquiry into an incident wherein a man from the city received the Covid-19 vaccination certificate without receiving the jab, officials said.

District magistrate Srivastava said, “Taking cognizance of the newspaper reports, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident which would be carried by the city magistrate. Hence, if anyone wants to say anything regarding the matter, then he can do that in writing or orally before city magistrate till June 21.”

The probe was ordered after the incident was reported in local media as per which a city resident named Rajnish Kumar booked a slot for Covid-19 vaccination at a paid vaccination centre of a major private hospital in the city on June 4.

However, on the slotted date, he couldn’t go for the inoculation due to some reason but received the message of receiving the dose along with the vaccination certificate under his name.

So far, over 26 lakh people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination in the state, including over 5 lakh people in the 18-44 age category. Around 6.9 lakh people have received both doses of the vaccination in the state so far.

