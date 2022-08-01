Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Nainital CJM court staff held in UKSSSC question leak case; 12 arrested so far

Nainital CJM court staff held in UKSSSC question leak case; 12 arrested so far

Updated on Aug 01, 2022 06:00 PM IST
The 12 arrested in the UKSSSC question paper leak case include a former Class IV employee of UKSSSC, a computer programmer, a coaching centre director, a police constable and two employees of a medical university
The Uttarakhand police said that the people who have been arrested so far were directly involved in the UKSSSC question paper leak. (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

The special task force (STF) of the Uttarakhand police has arrested a junior assistant of the Nainital chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) question paper leak case, a senior official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Mahendra Chauhan, is a resident of Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar. So far, 12 people have been arrested in the case, said senior superintendent of police (STF) Ajay Singh.

The police officer said the people who have been arrested so far were directly involved in the question paper leak.

As the investigation progresses, we will also interrogate selected candidates. We have brought a dozen people from Kumaon division for questioning to Dehradun. Whoever will fail to give satisfactory answers will be arrested,” he added.

The arrested include a former Class IV employee of UKSSSC , a computer programmer associated with the commission through an outsourcing agency, a coaching centre director, a police constable and two employees of a medical university based in Dehradun, court officials and job aspirants.

He said that they have so far recovered around 84 lakh in cash from the accused and detected investments of 36 lakh in car, bank account deposits and house renovation.

Last Sunday, STF arrested six people in the case, followed by one more on Wednesday. Two more accused were arrested the next day.

According to the police, the accused charged 10-12 lakh from candidates for providing them with leaked questions. It has also been revealed that of the 11 accused arrested so far, three appeared in the exam and made it to the list of selected candidates.

The graduate-level UKSSSC exam was held on December 4 to fill 916 vacancies. Over 250,000 applied and 160,000 appeared. Last Friday, a case pertaining to the UKSSSC exam paper leak was registered at Raipur police station under Section 420 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, STF is now receiving anonymous letters regarding alleged “anomalies” in old government recruitments, said a senior official not wishing to be named. However, lack of credibility of these letters is not allowing STF to investigate them, he added.

