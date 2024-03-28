Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa Pramukh shot dead by unidentified assailants: Police

Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa chief Baba Tarsem Sing was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta town of Udham Singh Nagar on Thursday morning, police said. Several police teams, along with the special task force (STF) have been deployed at the area. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the two bike-borne assailants fired indiscriminately at Baba Tarsem Singh inside the dera at around 6:30am.

Singh was taken to a hospital in Khatima where he was declared dead.

Udham Singh Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manjunath TC was at the site taking stock of the situation.

Uttarakhand additional director general of police (Law and Order) AP Anshuman said, “Two identified assailants who came on bike opened fire at Nanakmatta Gurdwara Kar Sewa Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh inside the dera at around 6:30am. We have deployed several police teams, along with the special task force (STF), to nab the killers. We will also constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the murder.”

“The law-and-order situation is normal in the area,” he said.

Nanakmatta Gurudwara, also known as Nanakmatta Sahib, is a Sikh pilgrimage site and holds significant historical and religious importance for Sikhs.