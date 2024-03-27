 Man out on bail in murder case shot dead in Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Man out on bail in murder case shot dead in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 27, 2024 10:48 PM IST

The deceased man was identified as Sanjay Singh. He owned a restaurant in GTB Nagar, near Hudson Lane

A 32-year-old man who was out on bail in a murder case was shot dead in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur on Tuesday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy N Tirkey said that Sanjay Singh was involved in a murder case in 2010 when he and three of his associates had killed a man named Ravinder. (Representational image)
The deceased man was identified as Sanjay Singh. He owned a restaurant in GTB Nagar, near Hudson Lane. When he left his restaurant on Tuesday night and was going home on his bike, unidentified assailants followed him on their bikes, caught up to him on a service road in New Usmanpur and shot him seven to eight times before fleeing, said police officers.

The scene was witnessed by local residents and passersby, including a man who knew Singh who immediately informed his family. At 12.33am Singh’s family informed the police control room. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy N Tirkey said that Singh was involved in a murder case in 2010 when he and three of his associates had killed a man named Ravinder.

Singh’s younger brother, Nitin, got a call from a friend that Singh’s body was lying near the service road in New Usmanpur. He rushed to the scene and found Singh in a pool of blood. Singh had injuries on his head, shoulder, elbow, and abdomen. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said DCP Tirkey.

The police arrived on the scene and recovered seven empty shells, four lead pieces, and a live round. Based on a complaint from Nitin, a case under sections of murder and the Arms Act was registered against unidentified suspects. Nitin owns a dairy shop in New Usmanpur.

Investigators said that they have retrieved all CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and questioned residents but haven’t yet identified the suspects.

“Singh and his three associates had killed a local named Ravinder in 2010. We think Singh’s murder could be related to that. Singh had also fought with some neighbours over petty issues three or four days ago. His murder could also be linked to that fight,” said an officer associated with the case.

