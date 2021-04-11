Nepal king Gyanendra reaches Haridwar to participate in Kumbh

Nepal's last King Gyanendra Veer Vikram Singh on Sunday arrived in Uttarakhand's Haridwar to participate in the ongoing Kumbh festivities in the holy city.

Nepal's centuries-old monarchy was abolished in May 2008 by the parliament and replaced by a republic where the president was elected as the head of state.

During his visit, King Gyanendra met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara at Dakshin Kali Temple and took his blessings.

He will offer prayers in the Kali temple and will also take blessings after visiting the seers.

King Gyanendra has arrived in Haridwar for the first time on the occasion of Kumbh.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat welcomed the arrival of King Gyanendra Veer Vikram Singh, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In a message, CM said, "Welcome to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and Haridwar Kumbh. You are blessed by the saints and the Ganges. Take the holy benefit of Aquarius by taking bath."

As a representative of CM Rawat, Director General of Information and Public Relations Department, Ranvir Singh Chauhan went to Haridwar and welcomed Gyanendra Veer Vikram Singh by offering flowers on behalf of the Chief Minister, The King thanked the Chief Minister for the gesture.

King Gyanendra is scheduled to join the royal procession of Niranjani Akhara tomorrow to take a bath in the Ganges and take the blessings of the saints.

"I would like to thank Acharya ji for inviting me here today, and I feel that this holy land is a peaceful place. And the relation between India and Nepal will grow stronger," King Gyanendra told ANI.

"I pray for the well-being of people at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

This year the Kumbh will be held from April 1 to 30 in Haridwar.

In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month.