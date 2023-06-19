9 held for poisoning monkeys to death in Uttarakhand orchard

Nine people have been arrested for allegedly killing eight monkeys by poisoning them in an orchard in Uttarakhand’s Kashipur, police said and added that they were produced in a court on Monday after confessing to poisoning the animals because they were destroying mangos. The nine were produced before a court on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Circle officer Vandana Verma said they were informed that some monkeys have been killed in the orchard on Sunday. “Police rushed to the spot and recovered the carcasses of the monkeys and took the nine into custody.”

Verma said the orchard owner, Sanjeev Sharma, lives in Delhi. “He gave the orchard on contract to Jan Mohammed of Bareilly for two years.”

Jan Mohammed was among the nine arrested under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and Wildlife Protection Act.

Bharat Singh, a doctor at a government veterinary hospital, said the reason for the monkey deaths was unclear in the post-mortem. “We have sent samples of the monkeys to our district office so that the samples could be examined at a Forensic Science Lab.”

Jeevan Mohan Dagade, divisional forest officer, said monkeys have become a serious problem. “But it does not mean that they should be killed. There are other methods to shoo them away.”

Alok Kumar Sharma, a Kashipur resident, said they have been facing monkey menace. “The government and forest department should trap them and release them in a forest. People in our area incur huge losses due to monkeys damaging our produce.”

In 2015, students of a government school in Almora wrote 52 postcards to the Uttarakhand high court chief justice on monkeys barging into their classrooms and snatching their food. The high court then ordered the state government and forest department to take appropriate action.

