Uttarakhand: At least 9 people dead after vehicle falls into gorge in Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand: At least 9 people dead after vehicle falls into gorge in Pithoragarh

HT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2023

Pithoragarh district magistrate Reena Joshi said there were eleven passengers in the vehicle, adding that the police and revenue officials have reached the accident site

At least nine people are suspected to have died after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 600-metre gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The jeep fell 600-metre into gorge in Hokara village (HT Photo)
The accident took place in Hokara village in Munsiyari area, said officials.

Pithoragarh district magistrate Reena Joshi said there were eleven passengers in the vehicle, adding that the police and revenue officials have reached the accident site.

“They have spotted nine bodies there, while two passengers are missing. They might have rolled down further into the gorge. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team will also arrive there shortly.”

Earlier, Anil Kumar Shukla, subdivisional magistrate Didihat said that the district administration is yet to confirm the casualty figures.

Shukla said the Jeep carrying pilgrims from Sama village of Bageshwar district was going towards Kokila Devi temple in Hokra.

“Teams of SDRF and local revenue officers have been sent to the accident spot”, he said.

According to Sundar Singh, a villager from Hokara village, boulders and debris had fallen on the road in the area due to heavy rains the previous night, creating traffic bottlenecks.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the death of pilgrims. “Very sad news has been received about the casualties of many people due to the accident of a vehicle coming from Shama in Bageshwar towards Nachni in Pithoragarh. A rescue team has been dispatched for relief and rescue work. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls. Om Shanti. Shanti. Shanti,” he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

