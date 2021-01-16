IND USA
This undated photo released by Corbett Tiger Reserve shows a tiger in Corbett National Park.(AP)
No mobiles for guides, gypsy drivers inside Corbett Tiger Reserve

  • This decision was taken after authorities found drivers talking on the phone during safaris or going too close to the wildlife for making videos.
By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:23 AM IST

After videos of gypsy drivers going too close to wildlife went viral on social media last year, Corbett Tiger Reserve administration has now issued new guidelines for safari which states that guides and gypsy drivers will not be allowed to take mobile phones inside during safari.

RK Tiwari, warden of Corbett Tiger Reserve said, “This decision was taken after authorities found drivers talking on the phone during safaris or going too close to the wildlife for making videos, risking both their lives and that of tourists. Taking cognisance of such actions, it has now been decided that drivers and guides will have to leave their phones at the gate of the reserve while going on safaris.”

According to the norms of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a minimum distance of 50 metres should be maintained from animals within the tiger reserve and 30 metres of distance should be maintained between two vehicles.

He further said that as part of a new initiative by Uttarakhand forest department to stop the usage of single-use plastic in the protected area, tourists will not be allowed to take eatables inside the reserve.

“Tourists used to take fruits or snacks with them while going on safaris and there were instances when they tried to feed monkeys or other wild animals. This is strictly not allowed and to stop such cases, tourists will not be allowed to carry any eatables inside. There are canteens available at specified spots, tourists can stop there if needed,” added Tiwari.

Corbett Tiger Reserve, which is spread across 1,288 square kilometres, is one of the most loved tourist destinations in the state. The gates of Corbett open on November 15 every year for six months till mid-June.

Corbett witnesses a footfall of around three lakh tourists every year. There are 231 tigers inside Corbett Tiger Reserve and 266 using the reserve according to the latest report on tigers. This is the highest number of tigers across 50 tiger reserves in India.

