PM never talks about work, does politics of caste, religion: Kejriwal

National convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with traders and businessmen in Jalandhar on Wednesday. AAP’s national general secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak, Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora and Jalandhar AAP candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu were also present at the meeting. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with traders and commission agents at Town Hall, Jalandhar, on Wednesday. (PTI)

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said that the “BJP leaders have started considering Modi as God”.

“Their national spokesperson Sambit Patra says that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Modi ji. Whereas Jagannath means Jagat ke Nath. Modi himself says that I was not born from my mother’s womb. I have appeared directly. BJP’s national president JP Nadda calls Modi the God of Gods,” he said.

Kejriwal said, “The PM never talks about work, he always does politics of caste, religion and hatred. Instead of important issues like inflation, unemployment, hunger, poverty, education and medical care, he is asking for votes in the name of Hindu, Muslim, buffalo, goat and mangalsutra.”

“Is this the language of God,” he said.

Kejriwal claimed that Modi and BJP leaders have become extremely arrogant.

“Amit Shah has threatened the people of Punjab that after June 4, he will topple the AAP government of Punjab and remove CM Bhagwant Mann. People of Punjab do not tolerate threats. If you had asked with love, they would have given you one or two seats, but now you will not get even one seat. This time the people of Punjab will answer threats with their votes,” he said.

While addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said they gave a chance to all other parties, but no one did anything for traders, and no one raised their voice for Punjab in Parliament. “After winning, everyone makes a deal with the central ministers for their own benefit. Elect 13 AAP MPs, CM Mann and I will keep an eye on our MPs and make them work for Punjab,” he said.

Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister calls the arhtiyas middlemen and traders thieves.

“We consider you the backbone of our economy. We have great respect for you. Traders, businessmen and industrialists are also important just like farmers and labourers,” he said.

Kejriwal claimed that before AAP government was formed, the condition of industry in Punjab was very bad as businessmen were leaving the state and going to other states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

“In the last two years, the trend of industries leaving the state has stopped and they have started coming back. The biggest reason for this is that the law and order situation in Punjab has improved a lot in the last two years,” he said.