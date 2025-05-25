Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Portals of Hemkund Sahib shrine opened for devotees

ByNeeraj Santoshi
May 25, 2025 04:53 PM IST

Special teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at key halts along the Hemkund Sahib Yatra route

The portals of Hemkund Sahib shrine, a revered centre of faith and pilgrimage for the Sikh community in Chamoli district, were on Sunday, officially marking the start of the annual Hemkund Sahib Yatra, said the officials.

Last year, over 2.62 lakh pilgrims visited Hemkund Sahib. (HT photo)

“The devotees (jatha) proceeded towards Hemkund Sahib with fervent chants of Jo Boley Sonihal, Sat Sri Akaal, and at an auspicious moment, the portals of Shri Hemkund Sahib were opened for the devotees and along with this, the portals of Lokpal Temple (Laxman Temple), a symbol of Hindu faith, were also opened for devotees with proper rituals”, said NS Bindra, president of Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Trust.

Chamoli district police have implemented robust arrangements to ensure the safety and smooth journey of pilgrims. Special teams from the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) have been deployed at key halts along the Hemkund Sahib Yatra route.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib portals closed for winter months

Bindra praised the district administration and police for their support in managing the pilgrimage arrangements.

Last year, over 2.62 lakh pilgrims visited Hemkund Sahib. In 2023, over 2.4 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine.

During the pilgrimage, the devotees take a trek from Pulna, 3km from Govind Ghat to Hemkund Sahib. After a 6km steep climb, they stay overnight at Ghangria from where they again proceed towards Hemkund Sahib on foot.

Hemkund becomes inaccessible from October to April due to snow.

