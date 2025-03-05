Centre approves ropeway projects for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two ropeway projects for Uttarakhand under the National Ropeways Development Programme – Parvatmala Pariyojana. The Jakhoo ropeway in Shimla. (Representative image)(HT_PRINT)

The projects include a 12.9-kilometre ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath and a 12.4-kilometre ropeway from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.

The construction of these two major ropeway projects is expected to take between four and six years.

Information and broadcasting minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

The 12.9-kilometre ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath will be built under the design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) model at an estimated cost of ₹4,081.28 crore.

Planned under a public-private partnership, the ropeway will use the advanced tri-cable detachable gondola (3S) technology, capable of transporting 1,800 passengers per hour in each direction. This will allow for a daily capacity of up to 18,000 passengers.

Vaishnaw also said that the 12.4-kilometre ropeway from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji will follow the same DBFOT model, with an estimated capital cost of ₹2,730.13 crore.

At present, reaching Hemkund Sahib Ji requires a difficult 21-kilometre uphill trek from Govindghat, with travellers relying on foot, ponies, or palanquins.

The proposed ropeway aims to ease this journey for pilgrims and tourists visiting the Valley of Flowers while providing all-weather last-mile connectivity.

Similarly, the journey to the Kedarnath temple involves a challenging 16-kilometre trek from Gaurikund, currently covered on foot or with ponies, palanquins, or helicopters.

The planned ropeway will enhance convenience for pilgrims and ensure year-round connectivity between Sonprayag and Kedarnath.

With PTI inputs