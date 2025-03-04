Punjab: 36 IAS, 7 PCS officers shifted in major bureaucratic reshuffle

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Punjab government on Monday transferred 36 IAS officers and seven PCS officers, including 1995-batch IAS officer Jaspreet Talwar who was posted as additional chief secretary, planning, in place of Amit Dhaka. Ajoy Kumar Sinha relieved from post of principal secy, finance, but will remain with dept till April 1 for budget preparations. (HT File)

Talwar has been given the additional charge of chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner taxation, relieving 1997-batch officer Krishan Kumar of the extra charge. Kumar has been transferred as principal secretary, water resources, and given the additional charge as principal secretary, finance, replacing Ajoy Kumar Sinha. He will take full charge of principal secretary, finance, on April 1. Till then, Kumar will remain associated with finance department to be in touch with the process of budget preparation.

Sinha will continue to hold the post of principal secretary, power, along with the additional charge as principal secretary, power, additionally principal secretary, new and renewable energy sources, and chairman-cum-managing director Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Veerendra Kumar Meena, a 1997-batch officer, has been posted as principal secretary, social justice, empowerment and minorities, relieving Alok Shekhar of the additional charge.

Vikas Garg, a 1998-batch IAS officer, has been posted as principal secretary, housing and urban development, in place of Rahul Tiwari. Tiwari, who is a 2000-batch IAS officer, has been posted as principal secretary, food and civil supplies, replacing Vikas Garg.

Alaknanda Dayal, also of the 2000 batch, has been transferred as principal secretary, employment generation, skill development and training, in place of Jaspreet Talwar.

Ajit Balaji Joshi, of the 2003 batch, has been transferred as secretary, rural development and panchayats, in place of Dilraj Singh. Shruti Singh of the 2004 batch, has been transferred as resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi, with additional charge as secretary, technical education and industrial training, relieving Kamal Kishor Yadav of the additional charge.

Dilraj Singh has been transferred as secretary, parliamentary affairs, with additional charge as secretary, health and family planning, and commissioner, food and drug administration, in place of 2006-batch officer Abhinav, who has been transferred as secretary tourism and cultural affairs, relieving Malwinder Singh Jaggi of the additional charge.

2006-batch officer Amit Dakha has been posted as director, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration, with additional charge as secretary, printing and stationery, and chief executive officer of Punjab bureau of investment promotion.

Anindita Mitra, a 2007-batch officer has been transferred as secretary higher education and languages, with additional charge as secretary, school education, in place of Yadav. Mohammad Tayyab, also of the 2007 batch, has been posted as secretary, horticulture, and in addition to secretary, soil and water conservation, relieving Anurag Verma of the additional charge.

The services of Neelima, an IAS officer of the 2008 batch, have been placed at the disposal of the department of new and renewable energy sources for posting as chief executive officer, Punjab energy development authority.

Varinder Kumar Sharma of the 2009 batch has been posted as secretary-cum-director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, with additional charge secretary, Punjab state human rights commission, against a vacant post.

Gauri Parasher Joshi of the 2009 batch has been posted as secretary, general administration and coordination, relieving Gurpreet Kaur Sapra of the additional charge. Joshi has also been given the additional charge as CEO, state health agency, Punjab, in place of Babita.

Surabhi Malik, an IAS officer of the 2012 batch, has been posted as director, industries and commerce, with additional charge as managing director, Punjab Small Industries and exports corporation (PSIEC), with additional charge as MD Punjab state industrial development corporation.

Vineet Kumar, also of the 2012 batch, has been posted as special secretary, personnel, in place of Gauri Parasher Joshi and given the additional charge as MD Punjab state warehousing corporation limited. Baldeep Kaur, also of the 2012 batch, has been posted as special secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

The services of Amit Talwar, a 2013-batch IAS officer, has been placed at the disposal of the department of health and family welfare for posting as MD Punjab health systems corporation. Hargunjit Kaur, also of the same batch, has been posted as special secretary, public works department (building and roads).

Rajesh Dhiman of the 2014 batch has been posted as director of the World Bank project in the department of school education.

Moneesh Kumar, also of the 2014 batch, has been posted as director, technical education, relieving Amit Talwar. The services of 2015-batch officer Paramvir Singh have been placed at the disposal of the department of local bodies for posting as Patiala municipal commissioner in place of Rajat Oberoi, a PCS officer.

Pallavi of 2015 batch has been posted as special secretary, water supply and sanitation, with additional charge as HoD, department of water supply and sanitation, in place of Talwar. Uma Shankar Gupta, also of the 2015 batch, has been posted director-cum-special secretary, rural development and panchayat, in place of Paramjit Singh.

Upkar Singh of 2015 batch has been posted as special secretary, personnel, with additional charge as special secretary, vigilance. The services of Ajay Arora, an IAS of 2016 batch, has been placed before the department of local bodies for posting as Bathinda municipal commissioner.

Dalwinderjit Singh of 2017 batch has been posted as Gurdaspur deputy commissioner relieving Uma Shankar Gupta of the additional charge. Harpreet Singh of the 2019 batch has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (general) Fatehgarh Sahib in place of Geetika Singh. Kanchan of the 2020 batch has been posted as ADC, rural development, Bathinda. Aparna MB, an IAS of 2021-batch, has been posted as ADC (general) Jalandhar in place of Amit Mahajan, a PCS of the additional charge.

Simrandeep Singh, IAS of 2021-batch, has been posted as additional secretary, coordination, with additional charge as OSD to Punjab chief secretary. The services of Nitesh Kumar Jain, an IAS of 2021 batch, has been placed before the department of housing for posting as chief administrator, Jalandhar Development Authority, against a vacant post. The services of Akshita Gupta, a 2021-batch IAS, has been placed before the department of local bodies to be posted as Phagwara municipal commissioner.

The PCS officers who have been transferred include Rupinder Pal Singh as ADC (urban development) Ludhiana, Rajat Oberoi as joint secretary revenue and rehabilitation, Amit Mahajan as OSD to CS Punjab, Anuprita Johal as ADC (general) Barnala, Geetika Singh as ADC (General) SAS. Nagar, Amarinder Singh Tiwana as ADC (rural development) Patiala and Jeewanjot Kaur as deputy secretary, NRI affairs.