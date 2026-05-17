Nainital, A female elephant has given birth to healthy twins in Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park a rare instance that thrilled experts and tourists alike. Rare twin elephant birth in Corbett National Park piques interest of experts, tourists

Forest department officials have intensified habitat monitoring protocols following the birth of twin elephant calves in the Garjiya tourism zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

We are ensuring minimal disturbance to the mother elephant and her newborn calves, officials said on Sunday.

The twin birth came to light after wildlife enthusiast Sanjay Chhimwal filmed the elephant family during a jungle safari. Chhimwal first spotted the twin calves on Tuesday.

"Both calves appeared safe with their mother and were seen suckling," Chhimwal said, adding that the sight was highly unique and exciting.

According to officials, the Corbett landscape hosts the largest elephant population in Uttarakhand, with over 1,200 recorded pachyderms.

Corbett National Park Director Saket Badola said the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the Shivalik Elephant Reserve are critical regions for elephant conservation.

He said the birth of twin calves signals a positive, safe, and healthy wildlife environment in the region.

The official explained that an elephant's gestation period lasts between 22 and 24 months. Twins are an extraordinary occurrence after such a long gestation period, and elephants typically give birth to only one calf, he said.

Officials said the event reflects the success of ongoing conservation efforts in the reserve, adding that secure forest areas, adequate food, and a favourable environment support the thriving elephant population.

Wildlife expert Satpreet Singh Shetty said twins occur in only one per cent of all elephant births.

He said a female elephant giving birth to and caring for two healthy calves after a two-year gestation period is highly challenging and astonishing.

The news has triggered an influx of visitors to the Garjiya tourism zone. Local tourism operators said the news has piqued the interest of tourists and they are visiting the park for a glimpse of the elephant family.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.