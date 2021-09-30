Senior AAP leader and former state president’s son found dead at Dehradun hotel

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former president of the state unit SS Kaler’s 24-year-old son was found dead in a hotel room in Dehradun on Friday, police said.

Abhinay Chaudhary, in-charge of Rajpur Road police station said Sikander Kaler, the son of AAP leader SS Kaler was found dead at a hotel on Rajpur Road on Friday.

“In the morning when he didn’t respond to the calls of his family members and the knocking on his hotel room door by the hotel staff went unanswered, the police was called. When we went there, we found him lying dead in the room,” he said.

Chaudhary said that in the preliminary investigation it was been revealed that he had checked into the hotel on Thursday.

“He had a transport-related business. On Thursday evening, he had gone out to drink with his friend. After returning, he entered his room and locked it from inside. It is likely he had drunk a lot as he had vomited a lot in the room, including on his own clothes,” he said.

Chaudhary said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination. “The exact cause of death will be known after the post mortem result is received. We have started an investigation into the matter. We are taking statements of the hotel staff,” he said.

SS Kaler, the father of the deceased had resigned from the post of state president of the AAP Uttarakhand unit earlier this month. At that time, he had said that he was resigning from the post of state president as the party had decided that he would be contesting the assembly polls from Khatima, the home turf of Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.