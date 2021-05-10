Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Show negative RT-PCR report to enter high Himalayan valleys in Uttarakhand
A villager walks in the snow covered terrain of the Himalayan ranges, after a fresh spell of snowfall at Keylong in Lahual-Spiti district, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.(PTI)
Show negative RT-PCR report to enter high Himalayan valleys in Uttarakhand

PTI | , Pithoragarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 02:52 PM IST

People going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week, officials said on Monday.

The administration has discussed the matter with locals and okayed the move, they said.

People will be given permission to proceed to these valleys only after they produce a negative RT-PCR test report for Covid-19, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Shukla said.

"We have taken the step to prevent Covid-19 from spreading to the high Himalayan valleys," he added.

