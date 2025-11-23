Three killed, one injured as car plunges into 60-m ditch in Nainital

Haldwani: Three people were killed and one injured after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ditch in the Garampani area of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Saturday night, police said. The SDRF team took all four occupants to the nearest government hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead on arrival. (Sourced/HT)

Nainital superintendent of police (crime) Jagdish Chandra said, “On Saturday night, locals informed us that a vehicle had fallen into a ditch at Ratighat on the Khairna–Kainchidham route. Based on the information, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.”

According to the police, the car plunged nearly 60 metres. The SDRF team took all four occupants to the nearest government hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Bisht, Surendra Bhandari and Pushkar Bhaisora, all residents of Almora. The injured, Manoj Kumar, also a resident of Almora, is undergoing treatment.

“It has been revealed that all the deceased were government teachers’ leaders and were travelling to Haldwani to attend a marriage function,” the SP said.

He added that the bodies have been sent for postmortem and their families have been informed.