Tourists now flock Uttarakhand’s Dhanaulti; locals say they’re scared

After tourists were seen flocking Mussoorie and Nainital, visuals of crowds have emerged from Uttarakhand ‘Dhanaulti', which is another popular tourist destination in Uttarakhand ‘Dhanaulti’. Instances of revenge travel to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have recently taken over social media where travellers can be seen violating coronavirus (Covid-19) appropriate behaviour like social distancing and wearing of masks.

The latest report of overcrowding in Dhanaulti comes soon after shocking images of hundreds of travellers gathered at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie took social media by storm. A day later, the Uttarakhand administration ordered that only 50 people can gather at the Kempty Falls and only remain there for not more than 30 minutes.

Apart from Kempty Falls, travellers were seen at the Mall Road in Mussoorie as well, with a majority of them roaming around while maintaining social distance and wearing masks. On Friday, visuals shared by news agency ANI showed several people gathered in Haridwar – another popular tourist spot in Uttarakhand, for Har ki Pauri. Speaking to ANI, a tourist said that she is “not scared of Covid-19” because they visited the place “before the third wave” had even hit the country.

Meanwhile, amid overcrowding in Dhanaulti, a resident, Dhiraj Unival told ANI, “Such situations of overcrowding in different parts of the state are scaring the people of the state. Due to the fear of a third [Covid-19] wave, the tourists in Uttarakhand are ringing alarm bells for us.”

Another resident, Somvari Gaur said that travellers are roaming around without masks, and without maintaining social distance, although they “continue to reprimand them”, ANI reported. “We are also scared as even vaccination hasn’t been done here in Dhanaulti,” Gaur added to ANI.

DIG, spokesperson PHQ Uttarakhand Nilesh Bharan said that the state administration is “trying [their] best” to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are being followed in Uttarakhand.

This development comes after Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a capping of 50 per cent occupancy in Nainital and Dehradun hotels. “Challans are being issued to those who aren’t wearing masks. We are making efforts and will follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus,” he told ANI.

Moreover, the state administration has also made the negative RT-PCR test mandatory for all tourists entering Mussoorie from outside states. Travellers can make online reservations for accommodation after getting their negative RT-PCR report, but without one, they won't be allowed entry beyond Kolhukhet.