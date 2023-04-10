Tyuni fire incident:Probe team denies any negligence by fire dept

Deputy inspector general (DIG) (fire service) Nivedita Kukreti, probing the Tyuni fire mishap which claimed four lives on Thursday evening,has found “no negligence” on the part of fire department officials in connection with the incident. Four children were killed when a gas cylinder caught fire and exploded inside the multi-storey house largely made of wood in Dehradun’s Tyuni area on Thursday evening. (HT)

Four children were killed when a gas cylinder caught fire and exploded inside the multi-storey house largely made of wood in Dehradun’s Tyuni area on Thursday evening. The four children were sleeping when fire engulfed the house of retired government official Sita Ram Joshi, according to the police.

Earlier, director general of police Ashok Kumar had asked the DIG fire service to probe the incident after locals had alleged negligence on the part of officials of the fire department.

Sharing the details, Kukreti said, “The first allegation was that the fire officials were drunk. It’s not true as the medical report has clearly stated there was no presence of alcohol or smell.”

“There were also accusations that the fire vehicle didn’t have sufficient water because it ran out of water quickly. To corroborate the fact, we did a demonstration with water fully loaded in the fire tender and found out that it takes less than two minutes for the water to get over when all three nozzles are opened to control the fire,”Kukreti said.

She said that there was a river nearby but the depth was so much that “the suction pump couldn’t have gone there.”

“Also, there was a jam when the fire tender was on its way back after refilling. It’s a narrow road. There is a market on the way and vehicles are parked along the road. It takes time to drive a big vehicle in these circumstances,” she said.

Locals had alleged that the fire tender which initially was pushed into service ran out of water, compelling the fire department to send fire vehicles 10 km away to Majhok area for refilling. The alleged negligence led to the delay in dousing the fire at such a crucial time. Meanwhile, the fire department also called more fire tenders from Uttarkashi and Dehradun.

When asked if she would suggest the reinstatement of the four fire officials who have been suspended for negligence since the allegations made against them have been found not true in her probe, she said, “As of now, I am still compiling the report and I still have a few more things to look into.”

Four fire officials, including Tyuni fire service in-charge, were suspended on allegations of negligence in dealing with the fire.

She said the fire department will also tie up with local nyaya panchayats and block development officers to carry out awareness programmes on LPG hazards, maintenance procedures in Tyuni and other such areas “Since now everybody has an LPG connection, it is a must to carry out such a drive so that such incidents can be avoided and fires can be dealt with in the initial stage,” she said.

The fire department will also upgrade its fire services in Tyuni and purchase the required machinery in hilly areas, the DIG said.

Angry locals on Friday staged a protest in Tyuni over the alleged delayed response by the fire department in tackling the fire at the multi store house.

Dehradun district magistrate Sonika had earlier suspended tehsildar and naib tehsildar, Tyuni and patwari for alleged negligence on their part.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the incident.