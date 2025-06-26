Uttarakhand: 3 dead, 1 injured as car plunges into Amlava river in Dehradun

Mussoorie: Three people were killed after a car plunged 300 metres into the Amlava river near Jajret village in Dehradun’s Kalsi area early Thursday morning, police said. A team from the Kalsi police station, along with personnel from the state disaster response force (SDRF), carried out the rescue operation

“The accident occurred when a car bearing registration number UK07 FC 8467, carrying four occupants, veered off the road and plunged into the Amlava river,” Kalsi police station in-charge Deepak Dhariwal said.

Police have identified the deceased as Mukesh Rana (21) of Koti Kanasar village, Priyanshu Chauhan (22) from Tilwari village, and Deepak Sati (25) from Bhauwala in Dehradun.

A fourth person, Mayak Chouhan (20), was rescued and taken to Vikasnagar Hospital, from where he was referred to Doon Hospital for further treatment, an officer said.

A team from the Kalsi police station, along with personnel from the state disaster response force (SDRF), carried out the rescue operation. “Rescue teams comprising police and SDRF personnel recovered the bodies from the gorge. Revenue officials were also present at the site during the operation,” district disaster management officer of Dehradun Rishab Kumar said.