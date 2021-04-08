IND USA
Uttarakhand: 4 areas including Doon school declared restricted zone after several test positive for Covid-19

Giving the details here, District Magistrate of Dehradun Ashish Srivastav on Thursday said the entry and exit to and from the school are restricted and essential goods will be supplied here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:20 PM IST

Doon School in Uttrakhand's Dehradun has been declared as a restricted zone after it reported 12 Covid-19 cases.

Giving the details here, District Magistrate of Dehradun Ashish Srivastav on Thursday said the entry and exit to and from the school are restricted and essential goods will be supplied here.

He further said that the coronavirus testings will be enhanced and besides Doon School, four more areas have been declared as restricted zones.

