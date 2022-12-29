Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand allows all hotels, restaurants to open for 24 hrs from these dates: Report

Uttarakhand allows all hotels, restaurants to open for 24 hrs from these dates: Report

Published on Dec 29, 2022 10:32 PM IST

The decision was taken in view of the large number of tourists visiting the hill state for new year festivities.

Representational image(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)
Representational image(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Ahead of the new year, the Uttarakhand government has allowed all hotels and restaurants in the state to remain open for 24 hours from December 30, 2022 to January 2, 2023, reported news agency ANI. The order also applies to dhabas, tea shops and other food shops. The decision was taken in view of the large number of tourists visiting the hill state for new year festivities.

Meanwhile, the state government has also decided that only tourists with prior hotel bookings would be allowed to go towards Nainital and Mussoorie. This decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the senior police officials, chaired by Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand on Thursday.

The DGP also held a review meeting with the police officials of Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Nainital districts through video conferencing regarding the preparedness and traffic arrangements in view of the New Year celebrations

Only tourists with hotel bookings would be allowed to go towards Nainital and Mussoorie. Traffic plans would be made according to the convenience of tourists and local people. In view of the crowd, additional parking places, route diversion are being identified in advance and the general public would be informed in time so that there are no major traffic disruptions and tourists and public is not inconvenienced," Ashok Kumar said

(With inputs from ANI, bureau)

Story Saved
Thursday, December 29, 2022
