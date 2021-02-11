Uttarakhand: Ancient Shiv lingam stolen from temple in Almora
A Shiv lingam has been stolen and the structure housing it vandalised in Almora district. The idol was situated in an ancient Bhairav temple on the premises of the historical Maha Mritunjay temple in Dwarahat area of Almora district.
Police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of local officials and taken a suspect into custody, said an official.
Pankaj Bhatt, senior superintendent of police, Almora, said, “A Shiv lingam has been and stolen by some miscreants. We scanned CCTV camera footage and took a person into custody; we are interrogating him.”
Bhatt said, “We have got important clues from the person we detained. Also, we have strengthened the monitoring of other ancient and historical monuments and temples in the area so that such incidents don’t happen in the future.”
Jagat Singh Rautela, a social activist of Dwarahat, said, “Our area is very peaceful and full of ancient heritage. This kind of incident has happened for the first time. Police must solve the case as well as take stern action against such miscreants.”
