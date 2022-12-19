Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand businessman gets 5 years in jail for GST fraud

Uttarakhand businessman gets 5 years in jail for GST fraud

dehradun news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 09:12 AM IST

DEHRADUN: A businessman in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district has been sentenced to five years in jail for an input tax credit fraud of ₹17 crore

GST officials said the businessman Surendra Singh was convicted for GST fraud and sentenced to five years in jail apart from a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh fine. (PTI File Photo)
GST officials said the businessman Surendra Singh was convicted for GST fraud and sentenced to five years in jail apart from a 1 lakh fine. (PTI File Photo)
ByAmit Bathla

DEHRADUN: A businessman in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district has been sentenced to five years in jail for an input tax credit fraud of 17 crore. The state’s Goods and Services Tax department said this was the first conviction for GST evasion in Uttarakhand.

Businessman Surendra Singh has been convicted by the chief judicial magistrate Mukesh Chandra Arya under the Uttarakhand Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 for producing fake bills to claim input tax credit to the tune of 17.01 crore. Singh was arrested by the central intelligence unit, Dehradun, in April this year.

Ahmed Iqbal, Commissioner Taxes, Uttarakhand, said Singh registered six firms in his name and that of his family members on the GST portal for manpower supply.

“However, it came to light that these firms were involved in the sale and purchase of iron, plywood, and other items. For the same, these firms had a common mobile number and e-mail. He showed fake transactions for the supply of goods to fictitious firms which don’t even exist. He availed ITC for firms that are registered in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana,” Iqbal said.

For instance, one firm, PSD Packaging, is registered in both Uttarakhand and Odisha with the same PAN number. “During our inquiry, it also came to light that 22 firms are registered in the name of one person and with the same mobile number,” he said, adding that the firms were mostly non-functional.

The official said the conviction was a morale booster for the department and will discourage other businessmen from indulging in fraud to evade taxes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out