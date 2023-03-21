Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand Cabinet approves cess for cow protection under new excise policy

Uttarakhand Cabinet approves cess for cow protection under new excise policy

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2023 08:17 AM IST

Officials said the difference between the prices of liquor in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand has been reduced from ₹150-200 to ₹20 to prevent the smuggling of alcohol from the neighbouring state

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has approved a new excise policy under which 1 each per liquor bottle will be charged as cess for cow protection, sports, and women’s welfare. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a Cabinet meeting where the cess was approved on Monday evening.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a Cabinet meeting where the cess was approved. (ANI)
Officials said the difference between the prices of liquor in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand has been reduced from 150-200 to 20 to prevent the smuggling of alcohol from the neighbouring state. They added the state government has set a revenue target of 4000 crores for 2023-24.

The Cabinet also decided the increased charges for mining transportation in Gaula, Nandaur, and Kosi in Kumaon will be postponed until next year. It gave the go-ahead for building houses in an approved layout area with the submission of a self-certified map to the concerned development authority. In case no objection is raised in seven days, the map will be considered approved.

