Uttarakhand CM asks officials to stay alert amid IMD’s ‘heavy rain’ forecast
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday instructed all district magistrates to be on alert and ensure to avert any disaster-like situation in view of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) alert for heavy rain in the state.
He also appealed to local people and tourists to avoid going near the rivers and rivulets.
The IMD has issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for July 20 for seven districts -- Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar.
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts of Uttarakhand”, IMD said.
Also Read: Uttarakhand: Heavy rain wreaks havoc; one person dies in Tehri
The impact could be in the form of medium to major landslides and rock falls at isolated places in vulnerable areas resulting in blocking/washout of highways/link roads, the IMD alert stated.
It also forecasted sudden/significant increase of water level in rivulets and streams at a few places. Inundation of low-lying areas may also happen.
The MeT also alerted people residing near the rivulets/streams to remain on alert and advised them to avoid travelling as far as possible.
“Farmers are advised to harvest the ripe crops/vegetables and store them in safe places and make arrangements for drainage of excess water,” the weather department further said.
“Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in remaining districts of Uttarakhand on July 20,” the IMD said.
In the last 24 hours (per IMD bulletin released at 8:30am on Monday), the state has witnessed 2mm rainfall against normal of 14.1, recording a departure of -86%. The rainfall figure for July so far (from July 1 to July 18) stood at 10% below normal.
-
Uphaar tragedy: Delhi court upholds conviction of Ansal brothers
A Delhi court on Monday upheld the conviction of Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal in connection with the evidence tampering case in the 1997 Uphaar cinema hall fire tragedy. Besides Ansals, the court had also convicted PP Batra, Anoop Singh and Dinesh Chand Sharma, while handing seven year jail term to them. The court, however, set aside the conviction of another accused Anoop Singh in the case.
-
₹1 cr reportedly collected in Bengaluru for violating this rule since Sep 2019
A huge amount worth Rs 1. 14 crores was collected as fine by Bengaluru's civic body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - for violating the single-use plastic rule in the city, reported Deccan Herald. The report also said that the fine was collected between September 2019 and June 2022. The violators include manufacturers, retailers and small-scale business vendors who are dependent on single use plastic for their daily trade.
-
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali abstains from voting in Presidential election
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who is also the leader of the party's legislature group in the Punjab assembly, on Monday abstained from voting in the Presidential election. Also read: Presidential election 2022: Odisha Cong MLA votes for Murmu, explains why The two other SAD MLAs, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and Ganieve Majithia, however, voted for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu.
-
After letter to PM, Arvind Kejriwal's remark on Singapore visit, GST rule
A day after Arvind Kejriwal's wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a delay in getting approval for his planned visit to Singapore to participate in the World Cities Summit (WCS), Arvind Kejriwal yet again brought up the issue on Monday amid voting for the presidential elections. As he came to vote for presidential polls, Kejriwal on Monday also raised an objection to the new GST rules, which have now kicked off.
-
24-year-old Chandigarh lawyer launches online news portal for kids
A 24-year-old lawyer, Anmol Malhotra, has launched Newsahoot, an online news portal that tailors news items for children, so that they, too, may see the real world unfold around them. Newsahoot publishes only one article a day, six days a week, on the most relevant piece of news, be it the political crisis in Maharashtra or the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The website also defines complex words, which helps builds children's vocabulary according to their reading levels.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics