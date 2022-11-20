Uttarakhand CM joins enthusiasts on running track, then plays badminton. Watch

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined young sports enthusiasts on a running track at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Sports Ground in Almora on Sunday. The Chief Minister also played badminton with some young players at the stadium's indoor badminton court. He urged the state's youth to take a pledge to make Uttarakhand one of India's leading sports states.

#WATCH | CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ran & played badminton with sportspersons who were practising at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Sports Ground in Almora, Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/ke55pEjIYl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2022

On Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, “In a two-day visit to Almora, I ran and played badminton with the youth in the sports stadium during the morning tour. During this, feedback was also taken from young colleagues and local people about the work being done by the government.” Another post read: “Come, let us all take a pledge to become one of the leading states of the country in the field of sports by participating in “ @kheloindia and @FitIndiaOff ” with full dedication."

Also Read | Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami dances during Tribal Pride Day celebrations

Dhami also paid tributes to India's well-known track and field sprinter, Milkha Singh, also known as the "Flying Sikh", on his birth anniversary. “Hundreds of salutes to 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji, awarded with Padma Shri, who made India proud with his amazing sports skills, on his birth anniversary,” Dhami said in his tweet.

Milkha Singh represented India at the Olympics in 1956 in Melbourne, 1960 in Rome, and 1964 in Tokyo. The race in which the 'flying sikh' missed winning a bronze medal in 0.1 seconds at the 1960 Olympics is still remembered. Milkha Singh is the only athlete to have won gold in the 400m at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. He died in 2021 following complications linked to coronavirus.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: 11 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Chamoli

Pushkar Singh Dhami is making headlines these days by participating in more public activities, such as joining school children on their way to a picnic the other day. Dhami in another instance, took to stage to perform along with local tribal dance troupe on 'Tribal Pride Day,' which is celebrated on November 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON