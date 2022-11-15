Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami dances during Tribal Pride Day celebrations

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday joined a local tribal dance troupe for a performance at an event organised by the State Tribal Research Institute (T.R.I) on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day.

Dhami was seen dancing with a local dance troupe for a tribal song in a video shared by the news agency ANI. The troupe was performing on stage as part of the 'Adi Gaurav Mahotsav' event.

Dhami had earlier flagged off the Shoba Yatra organised by the Tribal Research Institute on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'- Tribal Pride Day at the chief minister's camp office in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in the 'Adi Gaurav Mahotsav' program organised by the State Tribal Research Institute (T.R.I.) on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day

He asserted the state government is committed to building infrastructure in tribal-dominated areas.

Celebrations of 'Tribal Pride Day' were held across India to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, who led the rebel movement against the British Raj in the then Bengal Presidency.

The central government declared November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' last year to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda and to honour tribal freedom fighters.

In West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee tried her hand at drumming at a traditional event in the state's Jhargram district on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day.

President Droupadi Murmu attended the 'Janjatiya Samagam,' which was held in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations.

Murmu, who became the country's first tribal President in July this year, said tribal society values both humans and vegetation equally. "Gender equality is a feature of tribal society, and the gender ratio in tribal society is higher than in the general population, and these characteristics are exemplary for all countrymen," she added at the event.

