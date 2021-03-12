Uttarakhand Congress: BJP changed CM’s face, no change in graft, unemployment
- BJP said Congress was a frustrated party since it had been rejected by the people long ago.
The Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh accused the BJP led state government of doing “nothing” on issues like corruption and unemployment and just changing the chief minister's face at party’s state headquarters in Dehradun on Friday.
The Congress attack comes two days after Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the new CM of the state replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat and on the day when the new cabinet was formed.
"When the BJP came to power in 2017, it had made many tall claims including zero tolerance to corruption, job creation, curbing price rise and others. But in four years of its rule so far, it did nothing," Singh alleged.
"Instead, the corruption is rampant to such an extent that the high court had to order an FIR and CBI probe against previous CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Also, the unemployment rate in the state has touched all time high with skyrocketing fuel prices making the life of common man extremely difficult," said Singh.
The Congress state president also alleged that the BJP government did nothing for the welfare of farmers in the state.
"The government had promised loan waiver for all farmers of the state before coming to power in 2017, but till date, not a single farm loan has been waived off. Instead, it has pushed the farmers to protest on roads against the three black farm laws introduced by the Centre. But Congress will always stand behind the farmers," said Singh.
Singh also took a jibe at the BJP for changing the CM with one year left for assembly elections, saying, "The BJP was habitual of taking down elected governments of other parties in states. In Uttarakhand, it was their own government, but despite that they took it down to maintain their habit of taking down elected governments"
He also claimed that the new CM’s appointment will, however, have “no effect” on the 2022 election results, which he said will be the end of BJP’s “misrule".
The BJP shot back saying the Congress was frustrated because it had long been rejected by the public.
"The CM has been changed because the previous CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat, would be given a more important role in the organisation. As far as development works are concerned, our government has been doing it in all sectors, which Congress failed to do during its rule," said BJP state media in-charge, Manveer Singh Chauhan.
