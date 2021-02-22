Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll reaches 69; 135 still missing
Rescue and search agencies recovered one more body on Monday in Uttarakhand, taking the death toll to 6. Authorities said that 135 persons are still missing.
The body was found in the Alaknanda river in Srinagar town of Pauri Garhwal district about 160km away from Tapovan.
Praveen Alok, spokesperson state disaster response force (SDRF), said, “The body was recovered by SDRF search teams in Srinagar, who are scanning the Alaknanda river on foot and boats to recover the bodies of those missing in the disaster.”
Also Read | Uttarakhand CM requests Union govt for glacier research centre in state
“About 70 SDRF personnel are searching for bodies in the river from Reni village to Srinagar covering four districts of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Pauri Garhwal. After recovering the bodies, their samples are being collected for DNA tests to ascertain their identification,” said Alok.
He also informed that of the total bodies recovered, 34 have been identified.
“Till now, 14 bodies have been recovered from the tunnel which is the focus of the rescue operation. The remaining bodies were recovered from various other places,” added Alok.
The rescue workers have been able to clear muck up to a distance of about 164 metres in the Tapovan tunnel but are facing difficulties due to the continuous outflow of water from inside. They are using heavy pumps to drain out the water from the tunnel with the help of the NTPC experts.
Of the total 204 initially missing in the disaster, 139 are from NTPC’s Tapovan power plant and 53 from the Rishi Ganga project that was also damaged in the disaster caused by a rockslide and the formation of a glacial lake in the mountainous terrain. About 12 villagers living in the vicinity are also missing.
The disaster also washed away the lone bridge located near the Rishi Ganga hydel power project cutting off 12 villages and affecting 465 families.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM requests Union govt for glacier research centre in state
- The demand comes months after the Centre decided to discontinue the Centre for Glaciology project in Uttarakhand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli disaster: 6 more bodies recovered; death toll reaches 68, 136 missing
- Among the six bodies, five were found on Saturday late night while one was found on Sunday morning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahakumbh: U'khand Police to monitor social media, share intel with other states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Uttarakhand men crushed to death under dumper after their bike hits Nilgai
- The men belonged to Ratanpura village under Bazpur police station and were on their way to Garjiya temple of Ramnagar in Nainital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
46-year-old killed by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
- The leopard dragged her to the forest area and ate her body parts. Her head was found severed from her body.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kumbh preparations in Haridwar underway; registration, Covid-19 report mandatory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Row over proposed name change of medical college in Rudrapur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everest summiteers to IITian top cop: People at forefront of U'khand rescue ops
- HT spoke to some of the main rescuers and officers on the frontline who are leading and coordinating the search and rescue operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will form dept to monitor glaciers via satellite: Minister after Chamoli tragedy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand tragedy: 5 more bodies recovered, death toll reaches 56
- Among the five bodies, three were recovered from the 1.7 kilometre-long Tapovan tunnel at NTPC's hydel power project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agitators' shower flowers on pilgrims in a unique way to protest Mahakumbh SOP
- Locals, traders, among others, expressed their displeasure on restrictions imposed on pilgrims and tourists for Mahakumbh fair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Matri Sadan to resume agitation for closure of hydropower projects on Ganga
- From February 23, a seer of the Matri Sadan ashram will go on an agitation demanding scrapping of all hydropower projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli tragedy: After 7 days, 12 more bodies recovered including 5 from Tapovan
- The five bodies in the tunnel were recovered after the rescue workers cleared the muck inside at a distance of about 130 metres.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand law to levy water tax on hydropower projects in state held valid
- The court also vacated an interim order issued by a coordinate bench of Uttarakhand HC in 2016 directing authorities concerned not to take coercive measures for recovery of the water tax demand from the petitioner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No new lake, it's part of bigger one that caused Chamoli disaster': Experts
- Reports emerged about the formation of a "new" glacial lake in the Rishi Ganga catchment area, about six kilometres above Raini village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox