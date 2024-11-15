Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttarakhand: Four people killed in road accident near Roorkee

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 15, 2024 01:35 PM IST

The accident occurred around Thursday midnight when the four were on their way from Meerut to attend a wedding in Roorkee.

Four people belonging to a wedding party were killed after the car they were travelling in turned turtle and hit the road divider near Manglaur in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand on Thursday night, the police said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

According to the police, the accident occurred around Thursday midnight, near Gudh Mandi, Deoband tri-intersection on the Delhi-Roorkee-Haridwar national highway, when the four were on their way to attend a wedding in Roorkee.

Manglaur police station in charge Shanti Kumar Gangwar said the vehicle had 10 people from the groom’s side, hailing from Akthiyarpur village, Dauraula in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

“The car hit a divider and overturned a couple of times. In total four people died, two on the spot and the other two at the hospital. Six others have been injured in the incident. Passersby informed the police control room and we carried out the rescue and relief operation,” Gangwar said.

The injured have been admitted at Roorkee civil hospital, Raj hospital and Saksham Hospital.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //