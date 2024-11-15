Uttarakhand: Four people killed in road accident near Roorkee

Four people belonging to a wedding party were killed after the car they were travelling in turned turtle and hit the road divider near Manglaur in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand on Thursday night, the police said. Representational image.

According to the police, the accident occurred around Thursday midnight, near Gudh Mandi, Deoband tri-intersection on the Delhi-Roorkee-Haridwar national highway, when the four were on their way to attend a wedding in Roorkee.

Manglaur police station in charge Shanti Kumar Gangwar said the vehicle had 10 people from the groom’s side, hailing from Akthiyarpur village, Dauraula in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

“The car hit a divider and overturned a couple of times. In total four people died, two on the spot and the other two at the hospital. Six others have been injured in the incident. Passersby informed the police control room and we carried out the rescue and relief operation,” Gangwar said.

The injured have been admitted at Roorkee civil hospital, Raj hospital and Saksham Hospital.