Uttarakhand glacier burst: 36 bodies recovered, 10 identified, 168 still missing
The rescue workers continued clearing muck from the 1.7km-long tunnel in NTPC’s hydel power project in Tapovan, Chamoli, on Friday to rescue about 36 workers trapped inside. However, heavy boulders and muck are making their job difficult, said officials.
The rescue workers have so far recovered 36 bodies, of whom 10 have been identified. They are yet to find 168 persons of the total 204 who went missing after Sunday’s disaster.
State director general of police Ashok Kumar said, “The rescue workers are putting in all efforts to clear the muck from the tunnel but are unable to make any progress because there is heavy muck inside. We have cleared about 100m of the tunnel.”
Also Read | Uttarakhand glacier burst: No headway in rescue work at Tapovan tunnel
“The rescue workers on Thursday tried to get into the tunnel by drilling inside but to no avail,” said Kumar.
On Thursday, the rescue operation had to be stopped for about half-an-hour after the water level in the Dhauliganga river rose by about one-and-a-half feet. It was, however, resumed after it receded. The officials said that the water level likely rose due to depositing of sediments upstream blocking the waterflow.
“A team of rescue workers and experts went to check it on Thursday but couldn’t get a clear picture. They will go again on Friday for a recce to know what has happened,” said Kumar.
Earlier on Thursday, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat approved the plan of rehabilitating about 50 families from villages around disaster-prone areas in four hill districts, including Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli, Uttarakashi and Bageshwar.
He also sanctioned ₹15 lakh for the installation of earthquake detecting sensors for the operation of earthquake warning system with the help of IIT Roorkee.
On Thursday, the governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya visited the disaster-affected area in Tapovan to assess the ground situation and rescue work. Later on Thursday evening, the governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Koshiyari also flew down to Uttarakhand and met the chief minister and other officials to assess the current situation of rescue work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 36 bodies recovered, 10 identified, 168 still missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Chamoli rescue ops briefly halted as water level rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U'khand floods: Union home secy holds review meet, assures central help to state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Visit Uttarakhand without fear: State govt to tourists after Chamoli disaster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Ancient Shiv lingam stolen from temple in Almora
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major rockslide hit hanging glacier, led to disaster: Scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP residents head for Uttarakhand to look for kin missing after Chamoli disaster
- The Uttar Pradesh government had prepared a list of 71 people from various districts of the state who are missing after the Chamoli disaster.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM, Cong leaders visit disaster-hit areas, assess ground situation
- CM Rawat had left for Chamoli on Monday evening where he spent the night before flying off to the affected villages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli tragedy: Bodies found up to 150 kms downstream of hydel project
- Battling muddy water and wading in knee-deep muck, SDRF teams search for bodies stuck in boulders and tree roots downstream.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacial burst: Labourers say lucky their hands did not lose grip
- Twenty-six people were confirmed dead but at least 170 others remained missing Monday after the glacier broke off a mountainside, triggering a flash flood through a valley in Uttarakhand state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pollution board gives Patanjali 15 days to pay ₹1 crore for non-compliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISRO experts revealed mix of rockfall, snow avalanche caused Chamoli tragedy: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP steps up rescue efforts, distributes food in affected areas
- Rawat who is currently surveying rescue operations in Joshimath, also said that close to 13 villages nearby Malari and Ghansali have been cut off due to the collapse of a bridge in Raini village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Rescuers brave odds, go without rest to save lives
- All are working for minimum 10-12 hours, braving all odds including the muck and the Himalayan winter, said SDRF spokesperson.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli disaster revives tales of Gaura Devi and her role in Chipko movement
- Raini village's Gaura Devi who played a key role in the Chipko movement in March 1974.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox