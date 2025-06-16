Uttarakhand HC expresses concern over helicopter accidents on Char Dham route

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand high court on Monday expressed concern over the rising number of helicopter accidents during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra and called on the state government to take strict measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Security personnel at the spot after a helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand on Sunday. (PTI)

A division bench comprising chief justice G. Narender and justice Alok Mahra raised queries before the start of regular proceedings on Monday. Addressing chief standing counsel (CSC) Chandrashekhar Rawat, the bench raised pointed queries about the government’s response to the repeated mishaps. The court noted that weather conditions in the Char Dham region were adverse and questioned the rationale behind allowing heli services to continue under such circumstances.

Rawat said that the court has not taken suo moto cognisance in the matter. “The court just raised some queries regarding the helicopter mishaps and I apprised court various steps that have been taken and are being taken”

Rawat said that he apprised the court that state government is taking the matter seriously. “I informed the court that heli services were temporarily suspended and that the government plans to implement a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to enhance safety protocols. I also informed the court that helicopter operations are governed by the guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The court has not issued any formal directions or orders in the matter”.

While the court refrained from issuing any formal order at this stage, it directed the state to adopt stringent safety measures to prevent further tragedies.

The court’s response comes amid mounting concern over a series of helicopter accidents that have marred this year’s Char Dham Yatra. So far, five helicopter-related incidents have been reported during the ongoing pilgrimage season, claiming 13 lives.

On Sunday, a helicopter carrying pilgrims on the Kedarnath Yatra route crashed. All seven people on board, including the pilot, died in the accident.