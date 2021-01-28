Uttarakhand: Nine-year-old bludgeoned to death
A 20-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his nine-year-old cousin to death with a cricket bat in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district on Tuesday, said a police officer. “We have arrested the 20-year-old for committing the alleged crime,” said Madan Lal, the officer in charge of the local police station.
The boy was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. “The boy sustained severe injuries and when his parents came to rescue him, the accused fled,” said Lal.
