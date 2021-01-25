IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand on bird flu alert, over 500 bird samples tested from Kumaon region
Image for representation.(File photo)
Image for representation.(File photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand on bird flu alert, over 500 bird samples tested from Kumaon region

  • So far, deaths of hens have been reported from poultry farms in Udham Singh Nagar and Tehri Garhwal districts.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:21 AM IST

Over 500 poultry samples from different farms in the Kumaon region have been tested as the state continues to remain on alert over avian influenza.

Dr Ravindra Chandra, chief veterinary officer of Almora district, said, “Over 500 samples from different poultry farms from Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Almora districts have been tested in the past one and half months. There is no case of bird flu in poultry farms across the state so far. We are taking all precautions with regular sanitisation and testing.”

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) through the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Friday mentioned, “Till January 22, 2021, outbreaks of Avian Influenza (Bird flu) have been confirmed in nine states (Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab) for poultry birds…. Avian Influenza has been confirmed in poultry samples from Almora (RK Pura, Hawalbagh) district of Uttarakhand…”

However, officials from the state animal husbandry department said that there is some confusion with the results and that no poultry animal in the state has tested positive for bird flu.

Also read: Covid vaccine tracker - How many are inoculated in India and the world

“As part of regular monitoring, we had sent samples of poultry from RK Puram and Hawal Bagh for testing in mid-December, the results of which have now come out to be positive. This could be a false positive report as none of the poultry have shown any symptoms, neither has there been any mortality. We have sent a report on this to the state animal husbandry department which is in talks with the Centre regarding the matter,” added Dr Chandra.

Dr BC Karnatak, additional director of Kumaon division for animal husbandry department, said that regular samples are being collected from different poultry farms across the region and being tested at two centres - Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district and Hawalbagh in Almora.

“We are looking into the matter of samples testing positive for Avian influenza from Almora, as the samples were sent around December 15, when there was no case of bird flu. The type of sample which has tested positive is not always a strong indicator of bird flu. As of now, there is no case of bird flu in poultry farms in the state,” said Dr Karnatak.

So far, deaths of hens have been reported from poultry farms in Udham Singh Nagar and Tehri Garhwal districts. Seven hens were found dead in a poultry farm in Bajpur area of US Nagar district on Wednesday. On Tuesday, around 150 hens were found dead in a poultry farm in Tehri Garhwal district. Samples from the farms have been sent for testing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bird flu
app
Close
e-paper
Nikita Arya, a student, nominated as district magistrate of Champawat for one day, in a meeting with officers on Sunday.(HT photo)
Nikita Arya, a student, nominated as district magistrate of Champawat for one day, in a meeting with officers on Sunday.(HT photo)
dehradun news

17-year-old Nikita takes charge as DM Champawat for a day, reviews work

By Mohan Rajput, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:39 AM IST
  • She was nominated to symbolically take over as the DM of the district for a day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(File photo)
Image for representation.(File photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand on bird flu alert, over 500 bird samples tested from Kumaon region

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • So far, deaths of hens have been reported from poultry farms in Udham Singh Nagar and Tehri Garhwal districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

'Negative RT-PCR report, registration mandatory': Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh

By HT Correspondent, Haridwar/dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:14 PM IST
  • The SOP was issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 22 but was made public on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shrishti Goswami who assumed the charge of CM Uttarakhand for one day on Sunday, interacting with officers in Dehradun.(HT photo)
Shrishti Goswami who assumed the charge of CM Uttarakhand for one day on Sunday, interacting with officers in Dehradun.(HT photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM for a day, 20-year-old Shrishti Goswami takes stand on 3 points

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:40 PM IST
  • Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nominating Goswami as the chief minister of child assembly for a day was a matter of pride.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shrishti Goswami has been given the honour to be Uttarakhand's chief minister for a day.(HT Photo)
Shrishti Goswami has been given the honour to be Uttarakhand's chief minister for a day.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

20-year-old Shrishti Goswami is Uttarakhand CM for a day, a la Nayak

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:32 PM IST
  • Goswami wants to give her inputs on the agriculture sector to the state government while she is holds the chief minister's post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sand art festival to be organised in Haridwar will be the first for Uttarakhand.(HT Photo)
The sand art festival to be organised in Haridwar will be the first for Uttarakhand.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand to host first sand art festival on Ganga ghats during Kumbh Mela

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:43 PM IST
  • Kumbh Mela office in charge said the festival is being organised on the lines of the Odisha Sand Art Festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tezpur: A worker arranges boxes containing Covishield vaccine doses for their dispatch across the Sonitpur district, in Tezpur, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive is set to rollout from January 16, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_15_2021_000220B)(PTI)
Tezpur: A worker arranges boxes containing Covishield vaccine doses for their dispatch across the Sonitpur district, in Tezpur, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive is set to rollout from January 16, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_15_2021_000220B)(PTI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand to get 92k Covid doses this week to cover entire healthcare force

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • So far 6,119 health workers have been vaccinated in the state. A total of 1,882 health workers were vaccinated on Tuesday in 34 sessions across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Batra (left) with his brother at his cafe in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
Batra (left) with his brother at his cafe in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Heartbroken Dehradun youth opens up tea joint called 'Dil Tuta Aashiq cafe'

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • The visitors are commending the concept of the cafe and sharing their tales with of heartbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had to apologise to Indira Hridayesh over Bansidhar Bhagat’s comments.(HT Photo)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had to apologise to Indira Hridayesh over Bansidhar Bhagat’s comments.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand BJP forms 5-member panel to prepare for 2022 assembly polls

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Uttarakhand BJP leaders and ministers have been asked to tour their respective districts and areas and interact with party workers and people there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This undated photo released by Corbett Tiger Reserve shows a tiger in Corbett National Park.(AP)
This undated photo released by Corbett Tiger Reserve shows a tiger in Corbett National Park.(AP)
dehradun news

No mobiles for guides, gypsy drivers inside Corbett Tiger Reserve

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • This decision was taken after authorities found drivers talking on the phone during safaris or going too close to the wildlife for making videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the contact tracing, it was found that the infected individual came in contact with some UK-returnees. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo)
After the contact tracing, it was found that the infected individual came in contact with some UK-returnees. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand confirms first case of UK Covid-19 variant

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:47 PM IST
In India, the number of people infected with the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 has mounted to 109, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany fears spread of African swine fever through wild boars(Twitter/WLIC)
Germany fears spread of African swine fever through wild boars(Twitter/WLIC)
dehradun news

Elderly woman killed in wild boar attack in Uttarakhand’s Almora

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:47 AM IST
  • A labourer carrying an axe rushed to save the elderly woman and attacked the boar. While the boar succumbed to severe injuries, the woman could not be saved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand to get first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:16 PM IST
  • Uttarakhand government has requested the Centre for extra vaccines for Mahakumbh fair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elaborate arrangements are being put in place for Makar Sankranti bath which normally in previous Kumbh fairs used to be the first festive dip of the Kumbh.(File photo)
Elaborate arrangements are being put in place for Makar Sankranti bath which normally in previous Kumbh fairs used to be the first festive dip of the Kumbh.(File photo)
dehradun news

Mahakumbh: RT PCR report mandatory for incoming pilgrims for Makar Sankranti dip

By HT Correspondent, Haridwar
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • Thermal screening has also been made compulsory for hotels, dharamshalas, ashrams, guest houses and lodges before they check in pilgrims and tourists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities both on a permanent and temporary basis.(HT Photo)
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities both on a permanent and temporary basis.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Mahakumbh 2021: Uttarakhand HC tells state govt to share SOP on crowd management

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • Before the epidemic, over 12 crore pilgrims were expected to participate in the four-month-long Mahakumbh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP