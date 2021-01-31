Uttarakhand reported 80 adverse events post Covid vaccination, most are minor
- Mmaximum 21 adverse events have been reported from Pauri Garhwal district, according to the state health department’s records.
Uttarakhand has reported over 80 cases of adverse events following immunisation in the first month of the Covid vaccination drive till Friday, however, most of these were minor adverse events, said officials.
"There have been no major adverse events after vaccination in the state apart from one woman who was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh. Vaccination process has largely been smooth in the state. A total of 84 such events have been reported from the state," said Dr Tripti Bahuguna, senior health official who manages adverse events following immunisation.
She further said that most healthcare workers have experienced difficulties like mild fever, local irritation and body ache, "Which means that the vaccine is working in the body."
According to the state health department’s records, maximum 21 adverse events have been reported from Pauri Garhwal district followed by 16 in Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar district each. Almora (3), Bageshwar (6), Chamoli (2), Champawat (3), Haridwar (2), Nainital (5), Pithoragarh (1), Rudraprayag (4), Tehri Garhwal (1) and Uttarkashi (4) were other districts to report adverse events so far. Except one severe case in Haridwar, all other events were categorised as minor.
"The woman admitted at AIIMS had experienced low blood pressure and complained of blurry vision, but apart from that, her condition was stable. She had been admitted in the hospital for monitoring purposes," Dr Bahuguna said.
On Friday, eight adverse events were reported from the state following immunisation.
Till now, 25,818 of around 88,000 healthcare workers in the state have been vaccinated and the pace will be further increased in the coming days, said an official. The state has so far vaccinated 29.33 % of its healthcare workers.
