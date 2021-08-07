Uttarakhand CM Dhami says state to achieve 100% vaccination against Covid, gives timeline

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday his government will vaccinate everyone against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the next four months and that they are setting up camps in all the remote parts of the hill state. So far, Uttarakhand has vaccinated 6,424,330 people of which 4,882,205 have received the first dose and the remaining 1,542,125 have received both doses.

Dhami made the comments as he inaugurated a vaccination camp at the Sant Nirankari Bhawan in the state capital of Dehradun along with state health minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. “The world’s largest Covid vaccination campaign is being run in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the state, vaccination is being done by the state government by setting up camps in the farthest reaches of the state. 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination will be done in the state in four months,” Dhami told news agency ANI.

After the inauguration of the vaccination camp, Dhami also interacted with some people who were at the camp to get their jab and inquired about their well being.

State health minister Rawat, meanwhile, said on Saturday that a target of 1,000 vaccination had been decided at the camp held in the Sant Nirankari Bhawan for the day. “Today a target has been set to conduct 150,000 lakh Covid vaccinations in the state. For this 750 camps have been set up,” Rawat added.

Uttarakhand’s caseload of the coronavirus disease has climbed to 342,336 of which 328,419 patients have recovered, nearly 7,400 have died and the active cases stand at 513. On Friday, the state reported 29 new cases, 48 recoveries and zero deaths. As per the state health department’s bulletin, nearly 6.5 million tests have been conducted in Uttarakhand so far, of which 6,101,552 were found to be negative.

(With ANI inputs)