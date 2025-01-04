Uttarakhand to survey 4 high-risk glacier lakes this year

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has decided to survey four high risk glacial lakes located in Pithoragarh district this year, officials said. Last year a team of experts surveyed Vasudhara glacial lake located in Dhauli Ganga Basin in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district (Representational image)

“Thirteen glacier lakes have been identified in Uttarakhand, out of which five are in category-A or highly sensitive category. Last year a team of experts surveyed Vasudhara glacial lake located in Dhauli Ganga Basin in Chamoli district. Now a target has been set to survey the remaining four high risk glacial lakes located in Pithoragarh district this year,” Vinod Kumar Suman, secretary, Disaster Management Department, said after chairing a meeting with experts from various institutions in Dehradun on Friday.

Glacial lakes have been classified as category A (highly sensitive), category B (sensitive) and category C (relatively less sensitive).

Suman said work is being done on developing a foolproof system in collaboration with various institutions for monitoring glacier lakes.

“The team included experts and representatives from USDMA, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police,” he said.

“USDMA wants to bring various scientific institutions on one platform so that a comprehensive study can be done on glacier lakes. Necessary equipment like water level sensor, automatic weather station, thermal imagers will also be set up for the survey of glacier lakes”, he added.

USDMA additional chief executive officer Anand Swaroop said that in the first phase, the depth, width, drainage route and volume of the glacier lakes will be studied. “After that work will be done on installing an early warning system. Also, various scientific instruments will be installed which can tell what changes are taking place in the glacier lakes,” he said.

Former scientist from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, DP Dobhal said, “It is very important to study the form and nature of these glacier lakes. If they are continuously monitored and protective measures are also taken simultaneously, then the potential danger from them can be minimised”.

During the meeting, experts emphasised on studying the amount of sediment deposited in these lakes and monitor these lakes through remote sensing. The scientists also stressed that various institutes should share their studies on glacial lakes with each other.

Officials said the National Disaster Management Authority is monitoring glacier lakes. The Glacier Lake Risk Reduction Project is being run by NDMA so that a comprehensive study of glacier lakes can be done, and protective measures can be taken in time.

The 13 glacier lakes which have been identified in Uttarakhand by NDMA include one in Bageshwar, four in Chamoli district, six in Pithoragarh, one in Tehri and one in Uttarkashi district.