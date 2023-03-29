Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand: WII researchers establish presence of endangered Kashmir musk deer

Uttarakhand: WII researchers establish presence of endangered Kashmir musk deer

ByNeeraj Santoshi
Mar 29, 2023 03:39 PM IST

Ajit Kumar, a research associate at WII, said their findings provide new information on the geographical distribution of the species

Researchers at Dehradun’s Wildlife Institute of India (WII) have established the presence of the endangered Kashmir musk deer in Uttarakhand based on genetic analysis of the mitochondrial DNA of samples from Kashmir, Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary, and Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve.

Musk deers are found in the Himalayan mountains, the Tibetan Plateau, and the adjoining region in China and eastern Russia. (Twitter)
Musk deers are found in the Himalayan mountains, the Tibetan Plateau, and the adjoining region in China and eastern Russia. (Twitter)

Ajit Kumar, a research associate at WII, said their findings provide new information on the geographical distribution of the species and will aid in formulating its effective conservation strategies. “We have also recommended revising the distribution range of Kashmir musk deer in the IUCN [International Union for Conservation of Nature] Red List record for this species to support evidence-based management of musk deer in the region.”

Musk deers are found in the Himalayan mountains, the Tibetan Plateau, and the adjoining mountainous region in China and eastern Russia. They are solitary animals found mostly in forests, alpine shrubland, and above the tree line of meadows.

Kumar said of the seven recognised species of musk deer, five are in the Himalayan range including Kashmir. “Their populations are declining because of poaching for their musk pods, and habitat fragmentation and degradation of the environment. Because of overlapping distribution ranges and similarities in their appearance, there is ambiguity regarding the exact distribution range of musk deer species,” he said.

“Our study indicates that range overlap may have led to the misidentification of the two musk deer species and errors in the delimitation of their ranges.”

He said all samples analysed in their study were of Kashmir musk deer. “This warrants a comprehensive reassessment of the distribution ranges of both the threatened deer species in the western Himalayas to enable their effective management and conservation.”

He said reliable information on each species’ distribution will help guide enforcement agencies such as local forest departments and management authorities to formulate appropriate strategies for their conservation. “Also, the range-wide population assessment will help identify poaching hotspots and combat wildlife trafficking.”

    Neeraj Santoshi

    He is principal correspondent based at Bhopal. He covers environment and wildlife, state administration, BJP and other saffron organisations. He has special interest in social issues based stories.

