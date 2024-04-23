Uttarakhand: 2 people die of electrocution in paddy field

A 64-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were electrocuted in Kichha area of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand on Monday. The incident took place when they were in a paddy field and the power supply line to a water motor fell into the wet field, the police said. Representational image.

“Two people, including a woman, died in this incident. The bodies have been handed over to their families after post-mortem. The case is being investigated,” BS Chauhan, circle officer of Kichha, said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to the police, Rajkumar Khuggar, a 62-year-old resident of Azad Nagar, had gone to his farm with his labourers to sow paddy on Monday when the incident happened.

Chauhan said Khuggar picked up the electricity wire of the water motor and placed it on the fencing of the field. “When Khuggar picked up the wire, he got electrocuted and the wire fell into the paddy field. As the paddy field was filled with water, the woman, identified as Jayanti Devi, a 64-year-old resident of Dophariya village, also got electrocuted.”

“Other workers switched off their power supply lines and removed the wire and rushed the two to a private hospital where doctors declared them brought dead,” the police officer said.